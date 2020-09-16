Cuppy, Tolani & Temi’s Ferrari Gifts from Femi Otedola is the Stuff of Dreams

You guys! Are we giving Femi Otedola the daddy of the year award already or?

The billionaire mogul took his three daughters Cuppy, Temi and Tolani shopping and gifted them with a Ferrari Portofino each.

Yes to spoiling your kids no matter how grown and successful they are, we are totally here for it!🤩🤩🤩

The beauty! The class! it’s not even Christmas yet and Papa Otedola is already going all out for his ladies.

Cuppy shared the news on her Instagram with the caption “Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! 💕💨 #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat”

BellaNaijarians, take a good look at these beauties:

Photo Credit: @Cuppy & @temiotedola