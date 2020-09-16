Connect with us

Scoop

Cuppy, Tolani & Temi's Ferrari Gifts from Femi Otedola is the Stuff of Dreams

Scoop

You Can Help the Dream Catchers Enjoy Living & Learning Together

Movies & TV Scoop

Let's Catch You Up on What the Housemates were up to on #BBNaija Day 57

Music Scoop

2Baba’s Hypertek Digital Inks Publishing Deal with Sony/ATV!

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Photo of Omawumi & Her 'Safe Space' is the Perfect Ray of Sunshine You Need Today

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

If You Need Another Dose of Kiddwaya, You’ll Love His Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Scoop

Why John Boyega is Stepping Down as the Ambassador for Jo Malone

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Prince Dishes on His #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Tolanibaj & Plans After the Show

Movies & TV Scoop

Nengi qualifies for the Finale, Four housemates up for Eviction & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 56

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy Nominated for AFRIMMA 2020 | See the Full List

Scoop

Cuppy, Tolani & Temi’s Ferrari Gifts from Femi Otedola is the Stuff of Dreams

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

You guys! Are we giving Femi Otedola the daddy of the year award already or?

The billionaire mogul took his three daughters Cuppy, Temi and Tolani shopping and gifted them with a Ferrari Portofino each.

Yes to spoiling your kids no matter how grown and successful they are, we are totally here for it!🤩🤩🤩

The beauty! The class! it’s not even Christmas yet and Papa Otedola is already going all out for his ladies.

Cuppy shared the news on her Instagram with the caption “Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! 💕💨 #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat”

BellaNaijarians, take a good look at these beauties:

View this post on Instagram

Delivery Day 🎁 @femiotedola

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola) on

Photo Credit: @Cuppy & @temiotedola

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Advertisement
css.php