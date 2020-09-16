You Can Help the Dream Catchers Enjoy Living & Learning Together

You must be familiar with the Dream Catchers Dance Academy, the dance group of the moment, that helps street kids by providing them with shelter, food, clothing and education, as well as empowering them through dance.

They’ve caught our attention on different occasions, when they got a recognition from Rihanna and BBC, and when they finally got to meet with their super fan, Naomi Campbell, priceless!

Whether it’s dancing shaku shaku, or coming up with their own choreography, these kids are definitely putting a smile on our faces.

Now, they need all the support they can get.

They’ve been given a quit notice on their home. They need a new place of abode. So far, the Dream Catchers Dance Academy have been able to raise $5000, but they need more support from you.

Here’s what they wrote on Twitter:

They are grateful for any help you can render through this account number:

Account Name: Dream Nurture Foundation

Account Number: 0122685406

Bank: Wema Bank

PayPal: [email protected]