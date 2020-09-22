Connect with us

Events

EduGrant presents a Personal Branding & CV-Writing Webinar tagged the "All She Can Be series" | September 24th

Events Promotions

Registration is Still Open for #TheCookOutAfrica Songwriting event with Grammy Award Nominee Vincent Berry II | September 23rd

Events Scoop

The Need-to-See Photos from 2Baba’s Surprise 45th Birthday Party

Events

60th Independence: Join Apostle Obii Pax Harry & WINN in the Arise-Project 720, A Movement to Intercede for Nigeria

Events

More Women! More Youth! Winihin Jemide Series set out to Change the Narrative of Politics in Africa | September 30th - October 1st

Events

Leap Africa announces the 8th edition of its Social Innovators Program and Awards | October 2nd-3rd

Events

Join Nathaniel Bassey, Michael W. Smith at the Virtual Green Worship Live Concert | September 19th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Register Now: Here's how you can Join Vincent Berry II on #TheCookoutAfrica's Virtual Songwriting Collab | September 23rd

Events

LagosMums to host its 7th Annual Parenting Conference Themed ‘Gen Z - Growth & Grit‘ | October 10

Events

EduGrant presents a Personal Branding & CV-Writing Webinar tagged the “All She Can Be series” | September 24th

BellaNaija.com

Published

27 mins ago

 on


A lot of people wonder why even after they prepare well for interviews, put their best foot forward they end up not getting a callback.
The truth is, some CVs do not even make it past the first stage of selection.
EduGrant is providing an opportunity to learn:

  • How to draft a proper CV, profile, and cover letter.
  • How to answer recruiters with poise and confidence
  • How to overdeliver at interviews.

Nabbing a great interview goes beyond dressing well!

Do you want to be on your way to your dream job and dream life?
Learn how to sell yourself and build yourself into a brand.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 24th, 2020
Time: 11.00 am -1.00 pm
Venue: Zoom
To Register, Click Here
To  Join via Zoom, Click Here

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Advertisement
css.php