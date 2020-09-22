Events
EduGrant presents a Personal Branding & CV-Writing Webinar tagged the “All She Can Be series” | September 24th
A lot of people wonder why even after they prepare well for interviews, put their best foot forward they end up not getting a callback.
The truth is, some CVs do not even make it past the first stage of selection.
EduGrant is providing an opportunity to learn:
- How to draft a proper CV, profile, and cover letter.
- How to answer recruiters with poise and confidence
- How to overdeliver at interviews.
Nabbing a great interview goes beyond dressing well!
Do you want to be on your way to your dream job and dream life?
Learn how to sell yourself and build yourself into a brand.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 24th, 2020
Time: 11.00 am -1.00 pm
Venue: Zoom
To Register, Click Here
To Join via Zoom, Click Here
