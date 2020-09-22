EduGrant presents a Personal Branding & CV-Writing Webinar tagged the “All She Can Be series” | September 24th



A lot of people wonder why even after they prepare well for interviews, put their best foot forward they end up not getting a callback.

The truth is, some CVs do not even make it past the first stage of selection.

EduGrant is providing an opportunity to learn:

How to draft a proper CV, profile, and cover letter.

How to answer recruiters with poise and confidence

How to overdeliver at interviews.

Nabbing a great interview goes beyond dressing well!



Do you want to be on your way to your dream job and dream life?

Learn how to sell yourself and build yourself into a brand.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 24th, 2020

Time: 11.00 am -1.00 pm

Venue: Zoom

To Register, Click Here

To Join via Zoom, Click Here

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme