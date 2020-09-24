FirstBank announces the Appointment of Oluwande Muoyo as Non-Executive Director

Connect with us

Career

First Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, today announced the appointment of Oluwande Muoyo as a Non-Executive Director. Muoyo joined the board of FirstBank from FBN Holdings, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria.  

Speaking on her appointment, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank said, “We are excited to welcome Oluwande Muoyo to the FirstBank Board. She brings to the Board her depth of experience which spans over three decades in various leadership and strategic positions across the private and public sectors. I am assured that these rich experiences will have an immediate impact on the board which will transcend the activities of the Bank as a whole.” 

On behalf of the board, management and staff of FirstBank, I congratulate Mrs Muoyo and look forward to working with her,” he concluded.

Oluwande Muoyo was appointed to the Board of First Bank of Nigeria in 2020.  She is a Chartered Accountant, Banker and former Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Ogun State. 

Prior to being appointed an Honourable Commissioner, Oluwande worked with Stanbic IBTC Bank for over 22 years in various parts of the bank, including Financial Control, Treasury and Financial Services, Trade Finance and Corporate Banking. She holds a BSc degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos. She started her professional career with the international firm Price Waterhouse (now PriceWaterhouseCoopers). A Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Oluwande has, over the years, acquired competencies and skills in public financial management, policy formulation, business development, banking, budgeting, planning, auditing and taxation.

Her past Directorships include the Governing Board of the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics and FBN Holdings Plc. Oluwande has attended many training programmes including Strategic Marketing Management at Harvard Business School, Advanced Strategy at INSEAD and Advanced Management Programme at the Lagos Business School. Oluwande is married with children and enjoys reading and swimming. 

———————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

