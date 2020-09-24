Tangerine Life Shows its dedication to the Well Being of Nigerians in the Documentary ‘Protecting Lives’

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Protecting Lives is a serious business. Ask anyone who has done it before. Don’t know anyone? No worries, Tangerine Life has you covered. 

Tangerine Life teamed up with Urbangidi, a media communications team in the heart of Lagos, and went on the road to discuss with people who put themselves at risk every day; protecting lives. 

This is how they met their first security personnel: Isiaka. But before sharing what was discovered, there is a vital question. Why? – Why is Tangerine Life interested in protecting lives. The answer is simple – This is what Tangerine Life does.

When they announced their flagship product Tangerine Term Life Insurance, they showed that they are a brand interested in protecting the lives of Nigerians through life insurance first, and then in other ways later.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they have created a product that can give you the peace of mind you need to live life without fear. A digital product you can use from the comfort of your home or while on the move all on your phone. How? In 4 simple steps:

  1. Visit Tangerinelife
  2. Click buy for yourself
  3. Fill in the necessary details including the names of your beneficiaries
  4. Make your payment

Immediately, you will receive your life insurance policy via mail worth up to N5,000,000. This comes with the added advantage of up to N500,000 in case of critical illness. They not only protect your loved ones; you also benefit from this life insurance package.

Now back to Isiaka, want to know what he said?  Why not watch it for yourself here.

Follow Twitter – @mytangerinelife  and Instagram on @mytangerinelife as they bring you the stories of other people they met in this documentary called – Protecting Lives.

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

 

