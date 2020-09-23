Blue Band is Supporting Vulnerable Families through its N5million Spreading Smile Initiative – Find Out How to Win

Connect with us

Promotions

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on


Leading consumer brand, Blue Band has announced the N5,000,000 ‘Spreading Smiles’ Twin Tub Pack initiative, which is one of its response in support of families impacted by Covid-19. It is no news that across the country, a lot of Nigerian families have been placed in a vulnerable state as a result of the pandemic, from job losses, salary cuts, and reduced purchasing power, there has been a recorded increase in disadvantaged families especially with low-income earners.

The Spreading Smiles initiative is offering you an opportunity to make a difference for one or more families in need to receive financial rewards up to N50,000. For every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g, or 900g you purchase, you win an instant gift and also get the chance to nominate a disadvantaged family that you believe will greatly benefit from financial assistance using a code provided on the Twin Tub Pack.

At the end of the Blue Band Twin Tub Pack promo, 100 disadvantages families across Nigeria would have benefitted from the cash relief which will go a long way in aiding the nourishment and wellbeing of their children and families.

Speaking on the initiative, the Brand Manager, Blue Band Nigeria, Titilope Reju, “We thought it was important to involve our consumers in this impactful initiative as we know they are also concerned about families, friends and loved ones who have been impacted by the pandemic. We stand as one with every family who has been impacted during the pandemic and need support to care for their kids. We are therefore challenging our consumers and presenting them with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign.

This campaign stays true to the Blue Band objective of helping parents grow healthy and happy kids, a promise it has kept for over 70 years in Nigeria with its specially formulated, great-tasting, nutritious products.

Join the movement of this incredible initiative with the hashtag #SpreadingSmiles #BlueBandNigeria

Also, Follow @bluebandnigeria on Instagram and Twitter.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

