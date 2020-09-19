Ka3na and Lucy are BFF Goals & Here is All the Proof You Need

Ka3na and Lucy couldn’t be more fabulous!

We’ve watched how they bonded on the screen, and the BBNaija drama had nothing on their friendship. The two ladies then proceeded to have a seriously bonding moment and we’re loving it!

So, not only are these ladies incredibly stylish, but they’re gracious, intelligent and all about uplifting women — it doesn’t get much better than that!

Check out their sweet note to each other:

They say 2 wrongs don’t make a right, apparently, 2 craze make one cool, you’re very awesome and anyone who doesn’t see that needs to visit an optician, I love you dearly @official_ka3na, and I would trade a thousand people for you and you know this, you look out for me so much its amazing, you own my heart anyday, it’s not about the length of time I’ve known you, more the quality of it, every moment spent with you is precious and priceless. Now let’s chop this life…

She calls it soft landing, if not for you honey, making sure it was smooth and easy for me to fit into this new life, I don’t know, she flew into town the moment she heard I was out of the house, just to make sure I was in good hands, you’re always there to nudge me in the right direction. I am too sure that people know when friendship is true and if for any reason you doubted how I felt, I’m sure we would have gone our separate ways by now. It makes me so proud that this friendship isn’t one sided, I’m not worried about fights and quarrels coming in between us, it’s part of life, we’ve been through that before and we handled it well, so I am confident that we would be fine in the end. To be very honest, I’d rather tell you these things in person, but I see a lot of people have concerns, I hope this answers the questions and puts every concerned person at peace. It will always be a pleasure to be your friend. 🥂 ✌️

Dear Lucy There’s so much I want to say to you.. Right now writing this I’m so scared to express how much I value our friendship..

I know you sincerely care about me.., you did while on the show in the eyes of the world and still do outside their eyes.., There’s so much I would like to say and do with you but I still want to be sure this is actually REAL! All my life I’ve wanted that one friendship that would mean more.. Someone who is never shy to show off our friendship.., Someone who is ever ready to give up the rest of the housemates to have me back.., Someone who will rather give up Wager task than to watch the housemates portray Ka3na wrongly 😉😊 Oh My Lucy @lucyedetofficial I can go on and on… I went on the show with one goal which was to sell my name (Ka3na) But I got lucky😊😊 God blessed me with a girlfriend so pure and true❤️ You’re the person that someone can only live without, if they’ve never lived with them before. You light up every room, and lift up every single person around you. People need you. Because you’ll hold them while they cry, and then be ready to beat down the person that made them cry ten minutes later. You’ll make them laugh even when they’re sad and you’ll forgive them for what they said when they were mad.. Ladies n Faithful Men, Meet My Friendship @lucyedetofficial

Guys you better not gossip this diva right here to me cos I will expose you Periodtt 😍😍

