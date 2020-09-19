Connect with us

Scoop

Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins an Impressive List of Back-to-Back NBA MVP Award Winners!

Scoop

Ka3na and Lucy are BFF Goals & Here is All the Proof You Need

Movies & TV Scoop

From Funny Conversations to Betway Make a Difference Task - Catch the Highlights from #BBNaija Day 60

BN TV Music Scoop

The Voice Nigeria Season 3: What to Expect from Voice Coach Waje, Falz, Yemi Alade & Darey

BN TV Scoop

111 Impressive Touches in One Minute! Eche Chinonso Just Smashed a Guinness World Record👏🏾

Scoop

Here's All You Need to Know About Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé's Huge Book Deal for Her Novel “Ace of Spades”

Nollywood Scoop

Nkiru Umeh isn't letting Losing Her Properties to the Abule Ado Explosion Keep Her Down | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Scoop

Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ is Coming in November!

Inspired Scoop

Stephanie Busari graces Modern Woman Magazine's Latest Issue

Scoop

We've got the Scoop on Kunle Afolayan's Daughter Eyiyemi's 15th Birthday Celebration

Scoop

Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins an Impressive List of Back-to-Back NBA MVP Award Winners!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greek script rendition for Adetokunbo) joins Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players in NBA history to win MVP and DPOY in the same season!

The 25-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward, born in Greece to Nigerian parents, became the third player to win MVP and DPOY. His team lost 1-4 in the Eastern Semis. He averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 63 regular-season games in 2019-20. Also averaged 26.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in nine playoff games.

According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo received 85 of 101 first-place votes and earned 962 total points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters as well as the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award fan vote. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James received the other 16 first-place votes and finished in second place with 753 points. Houston Rockets guard James Harden (367 points) finished in third place, followed by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić (200 points) in fourth place and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (168 points) in fifth place.

He’ll receive the Maurice Podoloff Trophy as the winner of the 2019-20 Kia NBA MVP Award.

Among Antetokounmpo’s other accomplishments in games played through March 11:

  • Led the NBA in double-doubles with 52.
  • Recorded four triple-doubles.
  • Posted 17 games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds – 14 more than any other player.
  • Grabbed 20 rebounds in a game twice.
  • Scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25.

Photo Credit: Giannis_An34

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Apostle Joshua Selman

    September 19, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Congrats To Him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

Advertisement
css.php