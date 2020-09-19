Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins an Impressive List of Back-to-Back NBA MVP Award Winners!

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greek script rendition for Adetokunbo) joins Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players in NBA history to win MVP and DPOY in the same season!

The 25-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward, born in Greece to Nigerian parents, became the third player to win MVP and DPOY. His team lost 1-4 in the Eastern Semis. He averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 63 regular-season games in 2019-20. Also averaged 26.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in nine playoff games.

According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo received 85 of 101 first-place votes and earned 962 total points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters as well as the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award fan vote. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James received the other 16 first-place votes and finished in second place with 753 points. Houston Rockets guard James Harden (367 points) finished in third place, followed by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić (200 points) in fourth place and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (168 points) in fifth place.

He’ll receive the Maurice Podoloff Trophy as the winner of the 2019-20 Kia NBA MVP Award.

Among Antetokounmpo’s other accomplishments in games played through March 11:

Led the NBA in double-doubles with 52.

Recorded four triple-doubles.

Posted 17 games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds – 14 more than any other player.

Grabbed 20 rebounds in a game twice.

Scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25.

Photo Credit: Giannis_An34