New Music: Ladipoe feat. Joeboy – Yorùbá Samurai

Mavin Records artist, Ladipoe teams up with Joeboy on “Yorùbá Samurai“, produced Ozedikus.

This track is about Love in war. Ladipoe says, “Love in times of uncertainty and distance. The feeling of I’ll go to war for you; I’ll do whatever it takes to defend you. And the whole idea of the Yoruba Samurai was for me taking two whole ideas and trying to build something new. Also trying to create a new narrative. We all know of the Yoruba Demon; well, I’ve introduced you to the Yoruba Samurai.”

Listen to the track below: