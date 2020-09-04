New Music: Ladipoe feat. Joeboy – Yorùbá Samurai

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Mavin Records artist, Ladipoe teams up with Joeboy on “Yorùbá Samurai“, produced Ozedikus.

This track is about Love in war. Ladipoe says, “Love in times of uncertainty and distance. The feeling of I’ll go to war for you; I’ll do whatever it takes to defend you. And the whole idea of the Yoruba Samurai was for me taking two whole ideas and trying to build something new. Also trying to create a new narrative. We all know of the Yoruba Demon; well, I’ve introduced you to the Yoruba Samurai.”

Listen to the track below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

