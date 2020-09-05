Mercy Chinwo marks her Birthday with a Live Rendition of “Incredible God”

Gospel Music star Mercy Chinwo is celebrating her birthday with elegant photos and a live rendition of her song “Incredible God” off her 2018 debut album, “The Cross: My Gaze”.

The song “Incredible God” is an apt response to the celebration of the day which is also the 3 years anniversary of her record label – EeZee Conceptz.

The song is an acknowledgement of God’s consistent faithfulness all through the years, and it summarizes the testimonies of both Mercy Chinwo and EeZee Conceptz, having recently completed the live studio section of its facility.

Mercy Chinwo’s recent works include her sophomore album “Satisfied“ which featured critically acclaimed singles such as “Onememma“, “Na You Dey Reign” “Udeme” “Tasted of Your Power” and many more.

Download Mercy Chinwo’s “Incredible God” audio HERE