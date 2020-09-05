Connect with us

Mercy Chinwo marks her Birthday with a Live Rendition of "Incredible God"

New Music: Realonyechi - Ashake

New Music: Demaj - Sama

New Music: Dr Dolor - I Go Pay

Big Win for Mr Eazi as emPawa signs a Global Publishing Deal with Kobalt

New Video: Efe - Africana

New Music: Ladipoe feat. Joeboy - Yorùbá Samurai

New Music: Oxlade - DKT

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Dangbana Orisa

New Music: ABIB - Idan

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel Music star Mercy Chinwo is celebrating her birthday with elegant photos and a live rendition of her song “Incredible God” off her 2018 debut album, “The Cross: My Gaze.

The song “Incredible God” is an apt response to the celebration of the day which is also the 3 years anniversary of her record label – EeZee Conceptz.

The song is an acknowledgement of God’s consistent faithfulness all through the years, and it summarizes the testimonies of both Mercy Chinwo and EeZee Conceptz, having recently completed the live studio section of its facility.

Mercy Chinwo’s recent works include her sophomore album Satisfied which featured critically acclaimed singles such as “Onememma“, “Na You Dey Reign” “Udeme” “Tasted of Your Power” and many more.

Download Mercy Chinwo’s “Incredible God” audio HERE

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @mercychinwo

