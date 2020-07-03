Connect with us

Mercy Chinwo drops New Album "Satisfied"

Mercy Chinwo‘s much-anticipated sophomore album “Satisfied“, is out.

Following the release of her highly acclaimed 2018 debut “The Cross: My Gaze” with viral hits like “Excess Love,” “Bor Ekom,” “Omekannaya” and others, Mercy Chinwo has continued to bless the world with amazing songs like “Chinedum,” “Akamdinelu” and “Obinasom.”

The album features a special appearance from legendary Igbo Gospel music minister, Chioma Jesus in “Onememma,” and a special live performance of Mercy’s groundbreaking single “Excess Love” with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise.

The album “Satisfied” is packed with impactful and soul lifting songs to stir listeners up in worship to God. It was carefully put together as inspired by the Holy Spirit, driven by gifted producers, musicians and voices from the stable of EeZee Conceptz, to lift up the manifest glory of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

With songs written, rendered in English, Igbo, Yoruba, Calabar, and music styles from different parts of Nigeria, Africa and the Western world; Mercy Chinwo’s musical prowess and vocal range are evident in the music in this album, which turns out to be an impressive cohesive work of Spirit-inspired creativity, relevant for this time and generations to come.

Listen to the album below:

