New EP: Gasti - Sorry I'm Late

These Tweets by Rema has Fans going Wild & Asking What's Happening?

DJ Neptune is the Cover Star for Media Room Hub’s September Issue

New Music: WANI - All My Ladies

New Music: Majeeed feat. Seyi Shay - Rocky Lo

Misterkay's EP "House Of Eclipse" is Totally Worth Listening To

New Video: Dotman - Duro

Niniola's Album "Colours And Sounds" is Coming & it Features Timbaland, Nonso Amadi & Sauti Sol | See the Tracklist

Pearl Cardy is Re-introducing Herself as a Singer with New Music "Wait"

Teni heads back to Ondo Town on New Series "My XXXL Life" Episode 2

New EP: Gasti – Sorry I’m Late

7 hours ago

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Gasti releases his debut EP titled “Sorry I’m Late

Gasti is a versatile artist who draws inspiration from great music pioneers such as Bill withers, Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, King Sunny Ade(KSA) and Jay-Z.

He creates his own unique blend of sound from various genre’s of music.

The EP which is a perfect fusion of Afro-pop and R&B details his idea of love, describing who he calls “the love of my life”.

“Sorry I’m Late” is a smooth upbeat album suitable for every music lover’s taste.

Stream the EP below:

