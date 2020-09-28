New EP: Gasti – Sorry I’m Late

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Gasti releases his debut EP titled “Sorry I’m Late”

Gasti is a versatile artist who draws inspiration from great music pioneers such as Bill withers, Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, King Sunny Ade(KSA) and Jay-Z.

He creates his own unique blend of sound from various genre’s of music.

The EP which is a perfect fusion of Afro-pop and R&B details his idea of love, describing who he calls “the love of my life”.

“Sorry I’m Late” is a smooth upbeat album suitable for every music lover’s taste.

Stream the EP below: