These Tweets by Rema has Fans going Wild & Asking What's Happening?

These Tweets by Rema has Fans going Wild & Asking What’s Happening?

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Music star Rema has just shared a tweet on his official Twitter page that has his fans going wild and asking what’s happening.

In the early hours of Monday, Rema took to his Twitter account to get a lot off his chest— from detractors to the girl who rejected him and inspired the track “Why“, and his first engineer who ran away.

The Mavin star boy also thanked Barack Obama for featuring his song, “Iron Man” on his 2019 favourite song playlist and producer, Ozedikus for sticking with him through the tough times.

Check out his tweets:

Wondering why he’s doing this? Seems Don Jazzy‘s answer will now make fans heave a euphoric sigh of relief. The music producer tweeted “Why? He is passing a message. Read on”, when a twitter user who said, “Make una change this guy password oooo @DONJAZZY”.

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to his tweets:

