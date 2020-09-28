These Tweets by Rema has Fans going Wild & Asking What’s Happening?

Music star Rema has just shared a tweet on his official Twitter page that has his fans going wild and asking what’s happening.

In the early hours of Monday, Rema took to his Twitter account to get a lot off his chest— from detractors to the girl who rejected him and inspired the track “Why“, and his first engineer who ran away.

The Mavin star boy also thanked Barack Obama for featuring his song, “Iron Man” on his 2019 favourite song playlist and producer, Ozedikus for sticking with him through the tough times.

Check out his tweets:

Wondering why he’s doing this? Seems Don Jazzy‘s answer will now make fans heave a euphoric sigh of relief. The music producer tweeted “Why? He is passing a message. Read on”, when a twitter user who said, “Make una change this guy password oooo @DONJAZZY”.

Why? He is passing a message. Read on https://t.co/Ei8ZqtaJwF — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 28, 2020

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to his tweets:

I’m so happy I had to come back on Twitter for 2mins. Big up @heisrema for real bro. You really made my day. I dey for you Officially — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 28, 2020

Rema is my mood today, talk yo sh*t sir! — BIG BANKS (@MsBanks) September 28, 2020

When Don jazzy and the rest of mavin crew catch Rema in his hideout pic.twitter.com/giPhgAFW4Y — Notorious Nino🦍 (@elninomich) September 28, 2020

Don Jazzy and the mgt team trying to sneak up on Rema and collect his phone. pic.twitter.com/ZqPpO3b6MX — Laycon's Duvet 💡 (@zlatanbenjamin) September 28, 2020

Whatever it is, It's pretty serious and Rema has been pushed to the wall. pic.twitter.com/uNj7sWduDc — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) September 28, 2020

Looks like Rema has a lot to share today lol. pic.twitter.com/yon8hsUcmO — Puff Mammy. (@PaolaAudrey) September 28, 2020

It's actually an ongoing thing. 'Beamer' was the start. 'Woman' was beta phase. — Motolani 'priMO' Alake (@OneMotolani) September 28, 2020

Rema is the most quiet celeb on this App.. btw man barely tweet, he ignores all the negative vibes and shades. Tbh his earlier reaction shows baba is pushed to wall. — Life Of Topboy™💫 (@iam_topboii) September 28, 2020