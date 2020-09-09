Connect with us

Paxful set to expand Local Footprint in Nigeria - Appoints New Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria & CBN Launches the ‘Moni Sense’ Campaign to Educate the Public on Protecting themselves against Cyber Fraud & Scams

Olori Boye-Ajayi Officially launches her book ‘Borderless Trade’ & the 2 Million Naira Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund to Support SMEs

HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Nigerian Influencers Aduke Bey & Onyiibekeh Embrace Freedom with YSL's New Fragrance LIBRE

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Get Ready for Fun & Excitement at its Climax this September with these 11 New Series on Showmax

LeonardoBySujimoto is Offering Luxury and a Mind blowing Investment Plan with Incredible ROI in 2 years

Hurray! There is so much to Win in the Ongoing Mega Millions Promo from 9Mobile + Customers get to Enjoy 100% Data Bonus

Global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, has plans to strengthen operations in Nigeria with a physical presence in Lagos which will be manned by employees dedicated to the Nigerian market. The country is the company’s leading market in terms of volume and number of users.

On their expansion in Nigeria, Tugba Abadan, Head of Africa & Middle East for Paxful said, “Our decision to expand operations in Nigeria enables us to listen to our users more carefully and to continually ensure that their concerns are addressed.

The company has already appointed a Regional Manager for Nigeria while other positions are being filled. Nena Nwachukwu, Nigeria Regional Manager for Paxful, is an expert in the Bitcoin industry with nearly a decade of experience in the field. She will be responsible for managing business operations, strategic partnerships, improving awareness, and creating educational content for the business.

In addition, Abadan said, “We’re excited to appoint a Regional Manager to take charge of the operations in Nigeria. This does not only allows us to actively look for local FinTech partners to work with, but also create better accessibility for users and allow us to execute our plans for the market effectively. ”

Additionally, the company will be putting extra efforts into educating the market about the opportunities that Crypto presents through conferences and the Paxful Peer Program, Nwachukwu said, “We have several sponsorships planned. To start, we are the premium sponsor of the forthcoming BLOCKDeFi-2020 conference, a fully virtual live conference slated for September 12th and 13th, 2020. I and Paxful’s co-founder and CPO Artur Schaback will be speaking at the conference.

Paxful began operations in 2015 and is an escrow service, marketplace, and digital wallet in one. The company facilitates the sharing economy and frictionless cryptocurrency commerce, enabling users to buy and sell bitcoin via more than 300 diﬀerent payment methods, including gift cards, cash deposits, online wallets, debit, and credit cards.

About Paxful
Paxful is a people-powered marketplace for money transfers with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Their mission is to empower the forgotten four billion unbanked and underbanked around the world to have control of their money using peer-to-peer transactions. The company, founded in 2015, has over 4.5 million users globally who you can instantly buy and sell bitcoin with—using over 300 different payment methods.

As part of their mission, Paxful launched #BuiltWithBitcoin, a social good initiative to build 100 schools funded entirely by bitcoin all across emerging markets. Paxful was co-founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef, Chief Executive Officer, and Artur Schaback, Chief Product Officer.

Sponsored Content

