72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

Onga seasoning, a product of Promasidor Nigeria has announced the commencement of a consumer promotion tagged Onga Season To Millions Promo. The brand is set to make 72 lucky Nigerians, millionaires with the promotion starting from Monday, September 7th to Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

To win in the promotion, participants are to:

Collect 50 (fifty) empty sachets of Onga Seasoning powder. Submit them at any of the 200 redemption centers across the country Pick a scratch card from a lucky dip, scratch the card and what you see is what you win.

Other prizes to be won include; Table Top Cookers, Food Flasks, Sieves, and over N6 Million Naira worth of airtime.

Visit the Onga website to view the redemption center closest to you:

Onga’s promise to consumers is the delivery of great taste and aroma in meals with its range of products. As the seasoning of Naija, Onga is made from locally sourced soya beans and is available in powder – Stew, Classic, Chicken and Ginger-Onion-Garlic flavors, and Cubes – Beef and Chicken.

Follow Onga_Nigeria on Instagram and Onga Nigeria Facebook for more details

