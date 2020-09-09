Connect with us

Promotions

72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

Promotions

Paxful set to expand Local Footprint in Nigeria - Appoints New Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

Promotions

Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria & CBN Launches the ‘Moni Sense’ Campaign to Educate the Public on Protecting themselves against Cyber Fraud & Scams

Promotions

Olori Boye-Ajayi Officially launches her book ‘Borderless Trade’ & the 2 Million Naira Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund to Support SMEs

Promotions

HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

Inspired Promotions

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Promotions

Nigerian Influencers Aduke Bey & Onyiibekeh Embrace Freedom with YSL's New Fragrance LIBRE

Promotions Style

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Movies & TV Promotions

Get Ready for Fun & Excitement at its Climax this September with these 11 New Series on Showmax

Promotions

LeonardoBySujimoto is Offering Luxury and a Mind blowing Investment Plan with Incredible ROI in 2 years

Promotions

72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

BellaNaija.com

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Onga seasoning, a product of Promasidor Nigeria has announced the commencement of a consumer promotion tagged Onga Season To Millions Promo. The brand is set to make 72 lucky Nigerians, millionaires with the promotion starting from Monday, September 7th to Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

To win in the promotion, participants are to:

  1. Collect 50 (fifty) empty sachets of Onga Seasoning powder.
  2. Submit them at any of the 200 redemption centers across the country
  3. Pick a scratch card from a lucky dip, scratch the card and what you see is what you win.

Other prizes to be won include; Table Top Cookers, Food Flasks, Sieves, and over N6 Million Naira worth of airtime.

Visit the Onga website to view the redemption center closest to you:

Onga’s promise to consumers is the delivery of great taste and aroma in meals with its range of products. As the seasoning of Naija, Onga is made from locally sourced soya beans and is available in powder – Stew, Classic, Chicken and Ginger-Onion-Garlic flavors, and Cubes – Beef and Chicken.

Follow Onga_Nigeria on Instagram and Onga Nigeria Facebook for more details

 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Let’s Raise Boys to Embrace Their Emotions

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Adefolake Adekola: The Effects of Counterfeiting on Our Economy are Way Worse than You Think

Babafemi Aderounmu: How to Survive the ‘Burden’ of Ambition

Biodun Da-Silva: Here’s How to Provide Valuable Products or Services

Advertisement
css.php