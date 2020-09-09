Connect with us

9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo 

72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

Paxful set to expand Local Footprint in Nigeria - Appoints New Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria & CBN Launches the ‘Moni Sense’ Campaign to Educate the Public on Protecting themselves against Cyber Fraud & Scams

Olori Boye-Ajayi Officially launches her book ‘Borderless Trade’ & the 2 Million Naira Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund to Support SMEs

HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Nigerian Influencers Aduke Bey & Onyiibekeh Embrace Freedom with YSL's New Fragrance LIBRE

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Get Ready for Fun & Excitement at its Climax this September with these 11 New Series on Showmax

9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo 

Taiwo Embassey, 9mobile Head of Region Sales; Oluwapelumi Jeremiah Timileyin, Smartphone winner and Ehimare Omoike, 9mobile Acting Director Customer Care at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently.

Winners in the ongoing Mega Millions Promo have continued to express their astonishment and appreciation to Nigeria’s caring mobile network operator, 9mobile for fulfilling its promise of rewarding customers with 1 Million Naira daily cash prize and other exciting prizes. Some had initially doubted the authenticity of the promo until winners began to emerge nationwide.

One of such was when Kolade Aminat Yetunde, an Ilorin-based businesswoman, received a text message and eventually a call from a 9mobile staff that she has won a million naira in the ongoing promo. According to her, “I thought that it was a scam. So, I informed my husband who put a call through to his friend who works at a 9mobile office in Ilorin. That was when I began to believe that the promo is real. I appreciate 9mobile for this promo”.

Oluwapelumi Jeremiah Timileyin, Arise Oluwaseun Omobolanle, and Araromi Bolaji all smartphone winners at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently.

Similarly, Ishak Fatihu Idris from the Kano region was skeptical of the Mega Millions Promo and disregarded the message of his winnings at first. “I have heard terrible stories about scammers, and I have promised myself not to get involved in any shady transaction. But when I heard the promo on radio and other media platforms, I gave it a try and I am so glad that I won a million naira. I am delighted and I will always patronize 9mobile.”

Yekini Jelili and Kanmi Tawa Adebukola after winning their smartphone in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently

Chief Tony Nnaji who lives and works in Port Harcourt visited his friend when he got a text message from 9mobile that he had won a million naira. But he did not believe it. Commenting on the win, he said, “later, I rationalized that it is almost impossible that such promo will be aired on the electronic media without some form of validation. So, I went to the 9mobile experience center to confirm my doubt. I want to appreciate 9mobile for standing solidly with customers in this period of economic crunch”.

Within the first month of the promo, customers have won over 29 Million Naira and over 1392 smartphones across the country. The 9mobile Mega Millions Promo will run through till November 2020. It promises hourly smartphone prizes to customers who recharge a minimum of N200, a 1 Million Naira win for customers who recharge N1000 or more, while a cumulative recharge of N10000 monthly throughout the duration of the promo will enable one lucky customer to walk away with the grand prize of 10 Million Naira.

Also, new Customers who join the 9mobile network will receive up to 100% data bonus for all monthly subscriptions from N1000 – a reward offer that runs for 12 months – in addition to a free 1GB and N500 airtime on the first recharge.

Yekini Jelili unveiling his smartphone at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently.

Seni Ogunkola, 9mobile Head of Marketing Communications; Alhaji Bala Sani, Smartphone winner, and Oladimeji Opeseyitan, 9mobile Customer Experience Management at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently.

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

