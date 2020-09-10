Connect with us

Promotions

Get 10% Cashback when you pay with Visa this September

Promotions

Introducing the Latest Lord’s Chocolate Gin Flavour from Grand Oak 🍻

Promotions

9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo 

Promotions

72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

Promotions

Paxful set to expand Local Footprint in Nigeria - Appoints New Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

Promotions

Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria & CBN Launches the ‘Moni Sense’ Campaign to Educate the Public on Protecting themselves against Cyber Fraud & Scams

Promotions

Olori Boye-Ajayi Officially launches her book ‘Borderless Trade’ & the 2 Million Naira Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund to Support SMEs

Promotions

HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

Inspired Promotions

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Promotions

Nigerian Influencers Aduke Bey & Onyiibekeh Embrace Freedom with YSL's New Fragrance LIBRE

Promotions

Get 10% Cashback when you pay with Visa this September

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Do you have a Visa card? Then this one is for you!
Visa has just rolled out a loyalty program to reward up to 28,000 cardholders in Nigeria with 10% cashback when they spend up to N25, 000 and pay using Visa credentials online or via Point of Sale (POS) terminals.
This offer will last till Wednesday, September 30th, 2020.
The loyalty program is part of Visa’s effort to champion cashless transactions and is available to customers of all issuing banks of Visa cards.


What are you waiting for?
Don’t have a Visa card? Hurry down to your bank and ask for one today so you can begin to enjoy all the wonderful benefits.
There is a lot more to come. Watch this space!

———————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Chinenye Opeodu: Let’s Raise Boys to Embrace Their Emotions

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Advertisement
css.php