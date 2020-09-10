Connect with us

Promotions

Introducing the Latest Lord’s Chocolate Gin Flavour from Grand Oak 🍻

Promotions

Get 10% Cashback when you pay with Visa this September

Promotions

9Mobile Customers are Commending the User-friendly Network for the numerous Rewards in the Mega Millions Promo 

Promotions

72 Millionaires to Emerge from Onga ‘Season To Millions’ Promo

Promotions

Paxful set to expand Local Footprint in Nigeria - Appoints New Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

Promotions

Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria & CBN Launches the ‘Moni Sense’ Campaign to Educate the Public on Protecting themselves against Cyber Fraud & Scams

Promotions

Olori Boye-Ajayi Officially launches her book ‘Borderless Trade’ & the 2 Million Naira Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund to Support SMEs

Promotions

HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

Inspired Promotions

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Promotions

Nigerian Influencers Aduke Bey & Onyiibekeh Embrace Freedom with YSL's New Fragrance LIBRE

Promotions

Introducing the Latest Lord’s Chocolate Gin Flavour from Grand Oak 🍻

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Your City has a NEW FLAVOUR!

Grand Oak, connoisseurs of one of your favourite gin brand, Lord’s Gin, have launched a new chocolate variant- Lord’s Chocolate Gin

This unique one of a kind Gin brand has a crystal-clear appearance with a “unique chocolate flavour blended with Juniper and berries”- the perfect taste for the premium gin-lover.
At first sip, you will taste the sweetness of the berries, which then transforms into a lingering chocolate finish, leaving behind rich chocolatey notes, without losing the original gin taste. 

Commenting on the unveil, Mridul Sharma, GM Marketing, Grand Oak, said “Consumers are always looking to give their drink choices a twist; and we know from the success of Lord’s Gin, that there’s an ever-increasing appetite for different styles of gin. Therefore, we created the Lord’s Chocolate Gin variant. A rich chocolate flavoured gin, perfectly blended with Juniper and Berries, crafted to satisfy the taste and fit perfectly with our premium taste master’s lifestyle”

Gin-lovers can enjoy Lord’s Chocolate either served neat or perfectly paired with their favourite tonic infused with twirls of orange or lemon slices, served over ice. Lord’s Chocolate Gin is perfect for sharing with friends and family, or as a great gift to celebrate a big or small win.

Lord’s chocolate-gin liqueur is in stores nationwide, available in 175ml and 750ml sizes, to undoubtedly shake up many gin cocktails this season, with its steadiness and pleasing finish.

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Chinenye Opeodu: Let’s Raise Boys to Embrace Their Emotions

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Advertisement
css.php