Win Exciting Prizes for You and Your Family in the Peak Chocolate Family Game Show

Peak Chocolate, the 3-in-1 nourishing cocoa beverage from FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, the makers of Peak Milk, is set to put smiles on the faces of Nigerian families this month as it hosts the Peak Chocolate family game show.

Following eased lockdown directives with citizens yearning for excitement, the rich and creamy chocolate brand is giving away cash and a year’s supply of nourishment to households that participate in the Peak Chocolate Family Contest which began on September 12, 2020, and will hold its final edition on October 4, 2020, via Instagram. It will be hosted by popular comedienne and actress, Anita Asuoha a.k.a Real Warri Pikin.

Time has passed since Nigerians comfortably dined in their favorite restaurants or conveniently visited loved ones to strengthen social bonds; and Peak Chocolate is set to help us recognize that family is our greatest gift and support system through challenging times; by hosting its first-ever virtual family game show!

Since the brand unveiled Anita Asuoha as the host of the contest, public excitement has risen. Popularly known as Real Warri Pikin and renowned for her trademark “waffi” vernacular, Asuoha is sure to light up the game-show on Instagram amidst Peak Chocolate’s offering of various exciting virtual games for families to play.

Every week of the contest, 20 families will be chosen to answer a series of questions within a minute. The top three families with the highest number of questions answered each week will advance to the grand finale to stand a chance to win the grand prize of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira only) and a year’s supply of delicious, milky, and nourishing Peak Chocolate.

Also, the first and second place families will win six months and three months’ supplies of Peak Chocolate, respectively.

If you want to play fun games, strengthen your family bond, and win exciting gifts in the Peak Chocolate Family Contest, please follow these simple guidelines below to participate:

Purchase 2 pouches of Peak Chocolate 400g from any of Peak’s modern outlets or online at www.deeski.com after which a unique code will be issued to you. Send a direct message (DM) with your unique code to @peakchocolateng on Instagram for registration.

Follow these simple steps and voila! You and your family could be on the way to winning the grand prize in the Peak Chocolate Family Contest. In case you don’t want to play, but just want to watch the fun, you can still win gifts as viewers also stand a chance to win airtime rewards through the ‘Fastest Fingers’ interlude during the game show.

What are you waiting for? Participate or tune-in and root for your favorite families!

Let the games begin!

For more information, follow Peak Chocolate on Instagram @peakchocolateng

