Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot

Powede Awujo & Ikenna are Too Adorable on their Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

BN TV Relationships

How Much Should an Engagement Ring Cost? Akah & Claire are sharing their Proposal Story

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Godwin Tom & his Sweetheart Enobong are Married! #CaughtAGem

BN TV Relationships

Toke Makinwa is Considering Relationship Contracts on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Features Inspired Relationships

Emeka Chinagorom: This is Possibly How you Get to a Sad Lonely Death if You're Gay and Nigerian

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

This Interview of Rotimi by Girlfriend Vanessa Mdee is such a Sweet Moment

BN TV Relationships

Toke Makinwa has Something to Say about "Entanglements"

Features Relationships

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management - Lessons from an Entangled Trio

BN TV Relationships

Take a Journey Behind the Scenes of Sabrina and Idris Elba's Moroccan Wedding

Relationships

Powede Awujo & Ikenna are Too Adorable on their Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tv personality and brand influencer Powede Awujo is celebrating her husband Ikenna on their wedding anniversary with delightful photos of them.

Powede shared the photos on her Instagram with the sweetest caption:

Happy anniversary Dim oma.😍
Thanking God for all his uncountable priceless blessings!
Cheers to a healthy, fruitful, loving and wealthy partnership till forever and beyond!
If I come to this world one hundred times and over, I will still marry you my Ikebobo 10 in 1!😍

Photo credit @m12photography

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Adefolake Adekola: The Effects of Counterfeiting on Our Economy are Way Worse than You Think

Babafemi Aderounmu: How to Survive the ‘Burden’ of Ambition

Biodun Da-Silva: Here’s How to Provide Valuable Products or Services

Mfonobong Inyang: Building Legacies that Outlive Us

Advertisement
css.php