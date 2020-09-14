Connect with us

Features Music

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage's Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Career Features Inspired

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Career Features

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Features

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Features Inspired

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Features Living

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Career Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Let's Raise Boys to Embrace Their Emotions

Career Features Inspired

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Features

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage has been called the queen of Afrobeats. She is in the vanguard of the hybrid ‘afro-pop’ sound and her new album is the peak of her career so far – a sultry, detailed, and effortless album of feel-good soul and R&B infused Afrobeats.

Celia” is Tiwa’s first album under the Universal Music Group (UMG), and it is in homage to her mother. With 13 tracks, “Celia” tells so much of Tiwa’s personal life compared to her 2015’s exuberant “R.E.D” and 2013’s “Once Upon a Time.” On this album, she remains soft and feminine while still giving you the gbas gbos sound.

“Celia is my mum’s name and I wanted to pay homage to her,” Tiwa tells Apple Music. “She embodies everything that this album is. It speaks to a strong, modern African woman. This album is Afrobeats from a very female perspective. It’s an extension of the African woman: she still values her culture and her upbringing but she’s also well-traveled, so it’s blending those two worlds.”

Tiwa hosted me and a few fellow savage soldiers to an exclusive virtual streaming party, ahead of the release, where she introduced Celia and played four songs. “Save My Life,” an Afropop song about a girl asking her love interest to take her to the highest levels of euphoria, stands out for me. “Your love is the only thing that can save my life.” “Ole” featuring world boss, Naira Marley, had witty yet bossy lyrics and it was also one of my standout songs from the listening session. Other major features include Davido, Steflon Don, and Sam Smith.

“Celia” comes on the heels of Burna Boy’s “Twice as Tall and Fireboy’s “Apollo.” Unlike Burna Boy who, on his album, assures himself of his power and self-reflection, and Fireboy who, on his album, moves from traditional music to Afro-fusion and Afrobeats, Tiwa doesn’t box herself into one category – she rests at the intersection of R&B, soul, Afrobeats, and pop from a feminine perspective.

I’m so grateful, not just for that record, but what this means for my genre and the movement that we’re pushing. I was having this conversation with my mom the other day and I told her that when she moved me to London, I was bullied so much for being African. I used to try to change my accent and pretend like I wasn’t African. And it wasn’t cool. Now, being African is one of the coolest things, and afrobeat is the fastest-growing genre. For me, it’s a blessing to live and witness both, to see how it went from not being cool to being one of the most sought after genres. Not just that, the music is shining a different light on the continent. Africa, we have to rewrite our story.

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Advertisement
css.php