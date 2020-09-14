Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on Franklin Osondu, the team lead of Scuudu Labs, a tech startup operating out of Enugu, Eastern Nigeria.

The startup leverages technologies in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Internet of Things – which has seen very little startup activity in Nigeria – to build products that solve problems in Nigeria.

Some of their products include:

Wyrewolf, an alert system that triggers off at the sight of any suspicious movement. It is a fraud detection and prevention system that makes use of artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to flag irregular transactions.

EstateAR, a novel solution for Architects and Estate Managers. Through this Augmented Reality App, Architects and Estate Managers can take customers on a virtual tour of building and estate designs. The App lets users to cast a 3D view of designs on any flat surface and allows the user to view the design from all perspectives.

Origins: Tales of Eri, a virtual reality game about an indigenous Nigerian Man, Eri, and his adventures. It mixes learning and fun.

Franklin has a bachelors degree in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering from Caritas University, Nigeria.

Scuudu Labs was one of the 10 finalists that pitched at the first Forbes Nigeria Summit, the climax of the Forbes Digital Startup Accelerator program which had 200 companies in the inaugural cohort.

Franklin and his cofounders Kaosicho Dim, Chinedu Achimalo andEmeka Onyebuchi are doing such great work and delving into a less popular field in Nigeria, and we wish them all the best.