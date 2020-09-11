Connect with us

Swagga Don's Album "African Avatar" is a Whole Different Vibe

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Veteran producer, composer, and writer Swagga Don has released a new album titled “Afrikan Avatar“.

The songwriter, who has written for famous UK pop group Hot Chocolate and UK manager of the late Marvin Gaye, has now developed a new music genre which he calls Swagga Music.

Swagga Music is shown in the different tracks of this African Caribbean music cross-fertilization in the album “Afrikan Avatar”.

Let Swagga Don  take you on an Afrikan musical journey.

Stream the album below:

