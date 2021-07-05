Connect with us

We're One Step Closer to the Finals! See the Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 2

The Live Shows Begin in Episode 15 of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had to Say about #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion on the "Midday Show"

Catch Mr Macaroni & Kemz Mama in Episode 18 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

3 Months Away from 35 & Abimbola Craig is Letting Out all the Mixed Emotions

The Adorable Moment Adanna & David's Boys Met their Baby Sister Ada

Make Simple Plantain Lasagna/Casserole Dish in Minutes with Zeelicious' Recipe

Loved Teni's "Hustle" Music Video? Go Behind the Scenes in this Episode of "My XXXL Life"

Have You Seen Laycon's “All Over Me” Performance on Recording Academy's "Press Play At Home"?

Toke Makinwa & Lola OJ discuss the 'Naked Truth about Childbirth' in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The last girl standing, Akunna bade farewell to the competition at the Top 2 reveal, but not before one last outstanding show on the Nigerian Idol season 6 stage. Kingdom and Francis went on to give another round of great performances to judges Obi Asika, DJ Sose and Seyi Shay as they battle for the final spot.

We also get a special surprise from the ex Nigerian Idol season 6 contestants as they light up the stage with a group performance. Enjoy!

Kingdom on “Say Something” & “Lion Sleeps Tonight”

After getting a much-deserved round of applause from the Judges, Kingdom goes on to deliver another phenomenal cover of A Great Big World‘s ‘Say Something’.

Dominating the stage as he did earlier in the season, Kingdom made Lebo M’s “Lion Sleeps Tonight” his with Vocal prowess and stage control.

Francis on “So High” & “Please Forgive Me”

Having created magic with his rendition of John Legend’s “So High” during Theatre Week, Francis does it once again.

After setting the bar high with his initial rendition of “Please Forgive Me” by Bryan Adams, Francis does it again as he makes his way into the Finale.

Akunna on “Set Fire To The Rain”

Akunna put a new spin on her performance of Adele‘s “Set Fire To The Rain” as she bade farewell to the Show.

Group Performance – “24K Magic”

Back like they never left, our ex Nigerian Idol contestants painted the stage golden as they opened the show with their rendition of Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic“.

