Connect with us

News

What We Know About the Case Involving Sylvester Ofori a US-based Ghanaian Pastor who allegedly shot his Wife Barbara Tommey

News

6 Facts about Pearlena Igbokwe, the Newly Appointed Chairman of Universal Studio Group

News

Allow Us to Re-introduce to You #BBNaija's Praise as 'Mr Hot Caramel'

News

Nigerians are Relentless in their Fight against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu-Sharif

News

Donald Trump has been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Music News

Music Industry Leaders are Standing Against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu Sharif

News Nollywood

Finally! Nigerian Cinemas will Re-open September 11

News

This Is What Iyabo Ojo's New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)

News

Team Refrigerator wins the Scanfrost Task, Saturday FunDay & Grooving Time with DJ Kaywise

News

Lagos State Government says 5% Levy on Content Creators Should Be Disregarded

News

What We Know About the Case Involving Sylvester Ofori a US-based Ghanaian Pastor who allegedly shot his Wife Barbara Tommey

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

A US-based Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori, has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife, Barbara Tommey. She got shot several times near the business’ front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard just before 9 AM, according to the Orlando police.

She was an employee of the Navy Federal Credit Union.

The couple who tied the knot in 2015 were going through a divorce, but according to the police, no records documenting their divorce could be found. Court records also show that in 2016, Sylvester was arrested for resisting an officer who responded to an argument between the two.

Days before the incident, Barbara paid a visit to her former matrimonial home, alongside her brother and sister-in-law to pick up some important documents. In a video making the rounds on YouTube, Sylvester engaged in an altercation with Barbara’s older brother, Kweku Perry. This said fight ensued after he assaulted Barbara. Upon exiting the house, Sylvester said: “If I don’t kill your sister, then I’m a fake”.

With so much fury and hostility in his heart, Ofori decided to shoot Barbara twice in the back to end her life.

He is currently in the police custody on the charge of first-degree murder.

In a court appearance on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, prosecutors told a judge that Barbara’s killing was caught on surveillance video. “Video surveillance, which shows Mr Ofori not only shoot his wife but then stand over her body and put additional rounds into her head,” a prosecutor noted in court, according to WESH 2 News.

Detective Matthew Rogers told the Orlando Sentinel that the couple had been living separately for months but further details about their relationship are still being investigated.

After the shooting, the police went to this apartment building on Raleigh Street where Sylvester and Barbara had, at one point, lived together. Investigators said they brought the SWAT team and eventually found him in the home.

Rogers said:

We had a good feeling he was going to be in there. We don’t believe there was any risk to the public or immediate danger to the public. The background story and previous dealings with them, be it through our calls for service should there have been any or any previous incidents between them will be identified at a later time.

Someone committed a heinous act of violence towards a loved one and there’s no excuse for that.

A day before the shooting, Ofori also posted a cryptic message on Facebook about the “extreme” side of “loving people.”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Advertisement
css.php