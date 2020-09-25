Connect with us

TTSWG in partnership with BusinessDay Media to host Conversation to unlock Opportunities in the ICT Sector | October 9th

Wimbiz 2020: The WIMPOL Dialogue is set to focus on the Importance of Women’s Participation in Politics from 2023 & Beyond | September 26th

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

ANWBN announces its First Ever Nigerian Women Virtual Business Summit | September 29th – October 1st

The 4th Edition of ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue is here & the Focus is on 'Tech for Good' | Sept. 29th & 30th

CareClick Healthcare is hosting Its First Telehealth Conference with Experts from the Health Sector | Sept. 24th

Stay Woke! Oraimo is bringing ‘The Vibe’ – Be the First to Catch it!

Jobberman is set to host Nigeria’s Largest Virtual Career Fair as part of its #FindYourChampion Campaign | Sept. 30th

Learn the Secret of Growing a Successful Business from Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye at the Mastercard SME Masterclass | Sept. 30th

The Catalyst for Change Program is empowering Women, One Community at a Time & Here's how it went down in Magboro Community 

TTSWG in partnership with BusinessDay Media to host Conversation to unlock Opportunities in the ICT Sector | October 9th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As ESC design strategies for economic growth through taxation, The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) in partnership with BusinessDay Media will host an industry conversation addressing the country’s economic recovery and sustainability of organizations from a tax perspective against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. For a country like Nigeria, a combination of this with dwindling oil prices and global supply chain disruptions,  pose a serious threat to its economic sustainability as it is heavily dependent on revenue from the oil and gas industry to survive.

The dialogue will therefore explore how organizations can support the government through the post-pandemic phase beyond tax remittances whilst also discussing exhaustively opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and progressive regulatory practices.

The webinar aptly themed Fast-tracking Economic Recovery through Robust Tax Policies and Practices has been slated to hold on October 9th, 2020, and will feature Ben Akabueze, Director-General, Budget Office, Federal Republic of  Nigeria; Muhammad Mamman Nami, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as speakers. Other experts confirmed to join the conversations are Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Partner and West Africa Tax Leader, PwC Nigeria; Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators in Nigeria; and Olusola Teniola, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

Expected to participate in the dialogue are Government Agencies, Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade, and Investments; Federal and State Inland Revenue Agencies, Telecommunications and Technology Regulators, Corporate Organisations and Industry Experts, Non-governmental organizations, Academia, and the General Public.

One of the avenues employed by the government to increase non-oil revenue is through taxes, following the creation of the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) to develop strategies and actionable plans to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians and reposition the economy on the path of recovery, especially growing the non-oil sectors. This has led to various initiatives and regulatory reviews to increase tax rates, expand the tax net, and improve tax administration and transparency.

 For more information, Follow on Instagram @ttswg_ng. Click HERE to Register.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Grace Agada: Don't Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

