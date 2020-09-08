Woli Arole took Some Time to Celebrate Baba Suwe

Nothing says “It’s important to remember those who paved the way” better than this!

Comedian and actor Woli Arole paid a visit to the legendary comedian and actor Baba Suwe to celebrate his birthday. Although the date had recently passed, Arole, along with members of his crew, decided that it wasn’t too late to celebrate Baba Suwe with a cake and gifts.

Even more thoughtful was the message Arole had to share on social media:

I decided to go celebrate Baba Suwe at his place in Ikorodu. This man is effortlessly funny. An ICON. A king I Stan. Let’s celebrate people when they are alive. Myself and my crew went with some gifts to the KING of COMEDY in Nigeria. I will never stop celebrating the ICONS. Baba Suwe a KING I Stan. My time spent with you will be forever treasured. Thanks for all you’ve done in the comedy industry in Nigeria. I am happy I visited you. Adimeru, Ojabo ko fo Omo Na bouncing, Attacker, Utaka, Turayah. Any more accolades for Suwe wey I never call, you know say I be small pikin.

Indeed, it is important to pay it forward.

What do you say about a Woli Arole and Baba Suwe collaboration? We could all use the laughter right now 😂😂

I decided to go celebrate Baba Suwe at his place in Ikorodu. This man is effortlessly funny. An ICON. A king I Stan. Let’s celebrate people when they are alive. Myself and my crew went with some gifts to the KING of COMEDY in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/cSZKPS5OiB — Officialarole (@OfficialArole) September 7, 2020

Photo Credit: Officialarole