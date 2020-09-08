Connect with us

Woli Arole took Some Time to Celebrate Baba Suwe

Housemates, Praise & Plans After the #BBNaija Show - Here’s Everything Lucy Had to Say

Lasisi Elenu is Out with a New Comedy Series "Mama and Papa Godspower" | Watch Episode 1

#BBNaija Day - 49: Trikytee wins HoH & Four Housemates are up for possible Eviction

5 Things Erica Said in Her First Interview Since Leaving the #BBNaija Show

New Nollywood Titles on Netflix this September

'Misplaced Priorities' - Catch Episode 2 of Blessing Egbe’s “Fancy Teens” Series

Episode 6 of "Sol Family" is All About Sauti Sol's Bien-Aimé & Chimano

The Drama is Unending! Don't Miss the Season Finale of “My Name Is A-Zed”

Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Teaser & Poster for “Citation”

Nothing says “It’s important to remember those who paved the way” better than this!

Comedian and actor Woli Arole paid a visit to the legendary comedian and actor Baba Suwe to celebrate his birthday. Although the date had recently passed, Arole, along with members of his crew, decided that it wasn’t too late to celebrate Baba Suwe with a cake and gifts.

Even more thoughtful was the message Arole had to share on social media:

I decided to go celebrate Baba Suwe at his place in Ikorodu. This man is effortlessly funny. An ICON. A king I Stan. Let’s celebrate people when they are alive. Myself and my crew went with some gifts to the KING of COMEDY in Nigeria.

I will never stop celebrating the ICONS. Baba Suwe a KING I Stan. My time spent with you will be forever treasured. Thanks for all you’ve done in the comedy industry in Nigeria. I am happy I visited you. Adimeru, Ojabo ko fo Omo Na bouncing, Attacker, Utaka, Turayah. Any more accolades for Suwe wey I never call, you know say I be small pikin.

Indeed, it is important to pay it forward.

What do you say about a Woli Arole and Baba Suwe collaboration? We could all use the laughter right now 😂😂

Photo Credit: Officialarole

BellaNaija.com

