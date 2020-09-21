Connect with us

You'll Fall in Love with Duro Olowu's Prinstastic Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Cee-C, Kefilwe Mabote & More

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a Boss at Last Night's #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Pepskru, Nigerian Lingerie Fashion Brand taking over the Retail Market as they expand their RTW Line

Menswear label Wole Job launches Debut Collection tagged "Oni Basket"

Hands Down, These Were the Best Dressed Stars at "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

Sharon Ooja wants to Cause Us All some Unrest

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

We Love the 'Rich Aunty Vibe' we're Getting from Kim Oprah😍

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

Duro Olowu has unveiled his Spring/Summer 2021 collection and as usual, the collection is a pleasing sartorial offering with the brand’s signature play on play with bubbly prints.

According to the designer, it was inspired by artist Emma Amos, the postmodernist African-American painter and printmaker who explored themes of feminism, race, and culture with her work.

Duro told Vogue:

I was looking at her work a lot. I love the way she used colour. She had this unexpected, striking mix which really made an impact. But beyond her art, she was the only female member of Spiral, the African-American painting group formed in the Sixties to debate the political role of black artists. She challenged racism and sexism – she was incredibly stylish too.

See the collection below

Credits
Photo by #LuisMonteiro
Makeup by #MariaPapadopoulou. Model: #NeemaKayitesi

