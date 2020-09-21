Connect with us

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a Boss at Last Night's #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Style

Pepskru, Nigerian Lingerie Fashion Brand taking over the Retail Market as they expand their RTW Line

Style

Menswear label Wole Job launches Debut Collection tagged "Oni Basket"

Style

Hands Down, These Were the Best Dressed Stars at "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

Style

Sharon Ooja wants to Cause Us All some Unrest

Style

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

Style

We Love the 'Rich Aunty Vibe' we're Getting from Kim Oprah😍

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

Style

A Top South African Influencer's Guide to Looking Stylish Everyday!

Style

The BN Style Recap: Check Out The Top Stories From The Style Team This Week!

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a Boss at Last Night’s #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

With one more week and just five housemates to go, the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show gets more intense everyday.

The struggle for the top 5 position among the housemates and their fans had everyone playing their best games, and their fans voting as much as they can. But, alas, the top 5 have been decided.

The Lockdown house had twenty housemates and as usual, only five could make it to the final week. It was another live eviction show last night and as usual, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came to do what he knows how to do best, scatter tables and look while dapper doing it.

Ebuka kicked off the live eviction show looking like the BBNaija general that he is, in this “half trad and half combat” ensemble from Ugo Monye‘s Wazalendo collection, paired with these python skin loafers from Zubair footwear.

On Instagram, he shared the photos in a post captioned:

It’s ̷m̷a̷u̷v̷e̷ peach bro!!!” But make it half trad and half combat ready 👮🏾‍♂️

Let’s get our penultimate #BBNaija live show on the road. Tune in now 🎤
Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Shoes: @zubairfootwears
Photos: @theoladayo

Photo credit: @Ebuka

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Advertisement
css.php