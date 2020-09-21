Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a Boss at Last Night’s #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

With one more week and just five housemates to go, the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show gets more intense everyday.

The struggle for the top 5 position among the housemates and their fans had everyone playing their best games, and their fans voting as much as they can. But, alas, the top 5 have been decided.

The Lockdown house had twenty housemates and as usual, only five could make it to the final week. It was another live eviction show last night and as usual, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came to do what he knows how to do best, scatter tables and look while dapper doing it.

Ebuka kicked off the live eviction show looking like the BBNaija general that he is, in this “half trad and half combat” ensemble from Ugo Monye‘s Wazalendo collection, paired with these python skin loafers from Zubair footwear.

On Instagram, he shared the photos in a post captioned:

It’s ̷m̷a̷u̷v̷e̷ peach bro!!!” But make it half trad and half combat ready 👮🏾‍♂️ Let’s get our penultimate #BBNaija live show on the road. Tune in now 🎤

Outfit: @ugomonye.official

Shoes: @zubairfootwears

Photos: @theoladayo

Photo credit: @Ebuka