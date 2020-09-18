Pepskru, Nigerian Lingerie Fashion Brand taking over the Retail Market as they expand their RTW Line.

Pepskru, a lingerie brand with a deep touch of self-love and elegance designed by Perpetua Dim, expands its line to a ready-to-wear retail clothing collection called SIÉ by Pepskru. SIÉ which stands for “She Is Elegant”, is a well-thought-out initiative created for women to further express confidence, elegance, and self-love.



“The brand is set to expand its presence in key markets in Nigeria, across Africa, and export the concept of Nigerian style at the intercontinental stage.”

The label was founded on the desire to create elegant pieces with intricate details, from the design to the fabric artfully crafted with clean lines and sensual silhouette, rendered in silky satins and lace fabrics, for a modern woman.

Before the launch of her brand, the Creative Director, Perpetua Dim, took fashion courses at the London College of Fashion, a constituent of the University of Arts London, to better understand the business of fashion and to recast the narrative of retail fashion in Nigeria through her concept of fashion by paying detailed attention to branding, quality and design in a way that resonates with, and appeals to, both the Nigerian and international markets. With this goal, her eyes are set on becoming the much-needed catalytic agent in the retail fashion business.

Speaking about the collection, in her words;

“As a woman, I believe every woman has a dignified gracefulness in her and that beauty is what defines her individuality, and self-love is what brings her into full awareness of that beauty hidden in her. I strive to create for her, that timeless silhouette that makes her feel self-love, elegant, and powerful – all at once. We want to start a trend for every woman to dress up for bed feeling self-love in our lingerie pieces and wake up confident and ready to start her day looking elegant as she journeys through life wearing a Sié by Pepskru piece.” Elegance and self-love remain the focal point that inspires the Pepskru brand.

See all the collection below:

Discover the full collection here

Watch the fashion film:

Credits:

Creative Director: @pepsdiary

Creative assistant: @prettyify

Photography: @ahmedmoore1

Fashion film: @oluwadabest

Models: @xterberry & @anitaogbobine

MUA: @egbon_olamide

www.pepskru.com

https://youtu.be/iJHSiSbXucg

