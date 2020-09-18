Menswear label Wole Job launches Debut Collection tagged “Oni Basket”

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Wole Job, the eponymous menswear label from Oluwole Job launched its first-ever collection this month.

The collection titled Oni Basket by the Nigerian based label features avant-garde designs inspired by basket weaves and made with the finest of damask and cotton fabrics to create an interesting yet unique design.

TV star Denrele Edun, GUS winner Chidozie Nwachukwu and Model Wale all modelled this colourful collection showing off the impeccable designs.

According to the creative director Wole Job;

The pieces from the collection are delicate, carefully crafted for that stylish man with classy taste and confidence, to keep you in style, especially in the tropicals.

The tunics in Oni-Basket collection is the solution to the problem of struggling to stay stylish when you stand in front of your wardrobe confused about the perfect outfit to rock to occasions in that very hot weather.

See all the photos from the new collection below

Credits
Designs: @wole.job
Photography: @ayoalasi
Models: @denrele_edun @dozie__n @blackgesus_
Shoes: @eyez_ng

