“T Goes Back to School”! Tania Omotayo Studying at University of the Arts, London

Tania Omotayo has begun classes at the University of Arts, London.
The fashion entrepreneur made the revelation on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of herself in class, and another of the university signboard.
See the posts below:
Inspired!
16.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Tania Omotayo has begun classes at the University of Arts, London.
The fashion entrepreneur made the revelation on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of herself in class, and another of the university signboard.
See the posts below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Okay so I’m really not trying to be shady, but who is this girl again? Is she an actress?