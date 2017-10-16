Why Data & Machine Learning will Unlock Massive Opportunities in Africa | Rob Withagen talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hi BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Rob Withagen, cofounder of Asoko Insight, a platform providing data and analysis on African companies to global corporations, investors, governments and potential partners, is the guest on this 6th episode.

Withagen discusses how he thought up the idea of his company – in a sweaty taxi while stuck in traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In this episode, Withagen teaches how to move from idea to building your product/service; what technical (code) debt is and how to avoid it in your startup, how to make money with services that can’t scale on your way to building a scalable product, how having a compelling vision can help recruit a CTO even when you can’t afford one, and the future of date in Africa.

Listen to the Building the Future podcast episode 6 below: