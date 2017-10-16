BellaNaija

Why do we need to invest our time to Praise God? Dose of Pretty gives 5 things to know about the importance of Praise

So in this video I talked about the importance of praising God. Why we as humans need to invest our time in praise and also the abundance of miracles the act of praise can unlock in our lives. I  hope you like the video, and if you do, please like, comment and subscribe for more videos.

  • MAN October 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    True. Praising him brought the unexpected. I can’t thank God enough. If you can pray, praise.

    Love this! 1 Reply
