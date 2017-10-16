BellaNaija

Inspired!

Little Maya, Aysha & Nicole meet President Buhari

16.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

10-year-old Aysha Aliyu Gebi who in a letter requested a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring herself his biggest fan, has fulfilled her dream.

Aysha, along with other admirers of the president – 3-year-old Maya and 12-year-old Nicole Benson – met the president at the State House on Monday.

Maya is the 3-year old girl, who was seen in a short video, praying for the president’s recovery during his long illness.

Nicole Benson, in 2015, at the age of 9, had donated her lunch money to President Buhari, the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

See photos and videos from the meeting below:

Little Aysha, Nicole & Maya meet President Buhari - BellaNaija Little Aysha, Nicole & Maya meet President Buhari - BellaNaija Little Aysha, Nicole & Maya meet President Buhari - BellaNaija Little Aysha, Nicole & Maya meet President Buhari - BellaNaija Little Aysha, Nicole & Maya meet President Buhari - BellaNaija Little Aysha, Nicole & Maya meet President Buhari - BellaNaija

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija