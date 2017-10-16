Little Maya, Aysha & Nicole meet President Buhari

10-year-old Aysha Aliyu Gebi who in a letter requested a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring herself his biggest fan, has fulfilled her dream.
Aysha, along with other admirers of the president – 3-year-old Maya and 12-year-old Nicole Benson – met the president at the State House on Monday.
Maya is the 3-year old girl, who was seen in a short video, praying for the president’s recovery during his long illness.
Nicole Benson, in 2015, at the age of 9, had donated her lunch money to President Buhari, the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.
See photos and videos from the meeting below: