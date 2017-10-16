Little Maya, Aysha & Nicole meet President Buhari

10-year-old Aysha Aliyu Gebi who in a letter requested a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring herself his biggest fan, has fulfilled her dream.

Aysha, along with other admirers of the president – 3-year-old Maya and 12-year-old Nicole Benson – met the president at the State House on Monday.

Maya is the 3-year old girl, who was seen in a short video, praying for the president’s recovery during his long illness.

Nicole Benson, in 2015, at the age of 9, had donated her lunch money to President Buhari, the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

See photos and videos from the meeting below:

As she wished in her 26/8/17 letter, Aisha Aliyu Gebi has today, met President Muhammadu Buhari ‘face to face’, she came along with the letter too. A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

‘Thank you very much for your contribution’ President Muhammadu Buhari to Nicole, who donated her lunch money to his campaign team 3 years ago. A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Maya meets PMB today, she was so shy — Mr. President jokily says; how can you be so shy when your video has been seen all over the world. A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:13am PDT