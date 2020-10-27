Register & Attend 2020 APF Conference “Driving a Decade of Change” | October 28th – October 30th

As the world experiences a convergence and amplification of crises, Africa is simultaneously facing an economic, health, climate, and social inequity crises. There is no better time to bring together a community of changemakers to drive discussions geared towards leveraging philanthropy for the greater good.

The African Philanthropy Forum is a strong and vibrant community of partners who through their strategic giving, investments and influence, foster shared prosperity on the African continent.

The APF 2020 Conference, themed “Driving a Decade of Change” will hold from Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to Friday, October 30, 2020. It is designed to move participants from thought to action as philanthropists, social investors, private and family foundations, as well as corporates, converge to re-strategize and redefine solutions for Africa’s most pressing issues.

This year’s conference will be brought to individuals on a digital platform designed to give a unique virtual experience and reach more people than ever.

The conference will focus on topical key issues around resetting Africa in the midst of the pandemic and galvanizing Africa’s growing youth population. More importantly, research shows that the continent might only be able to feed 25 per cent of its population by 2025.

Day two of the conference will focus on strategies for increased food security on the Continent and the role philanthropy can play to facilitate the process.

Beyond this, APF is leveraging the Conference to launch a fundraiser in support of an initiative on the frontlines of driving food production in Africa. In addition, proceeds from conference registration fees will be donated to the initiative.

The conference will feature an Opening Conversation with Mo Ibrahim; Founder/Chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, over 50 expert speakers from around the globe through 5 plenaries and 6 breakout sessions, knowledge sharing to drive action, speed networking sessions, as well as collaboration opportunities for increased impact.

Some of the speakers include Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Board Chair, African Philanthropy Forum and Co-founder, Higherlife Foundation, Cheikh Oumar, Director, Africa, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Eng. Noura Selim, Executive Director, Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, CD Glin, President/CEO, USADF, Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, Executive Vice President ACET and Anthony Farr, Founder/CEO, Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropy.

Other speakers are Debisi Araba, Managing Director, AGRF, Prof. Cheikh Ibrahima Niang, University Cheik Anta Diop of Dakar, Senegal, Kim Starkey, CEO, King Philanthropies, Okendo Lewis-Gayle, Founding Partner, Harambeans, Bosun Tijani, CEO & Co-Founder, Co-Creation Hub, Michelle Kagari, Global Director for Government Relations and Policy, One Acre Fund, Mezuo Nwunel, Managing Partner, Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers, Lord Dr Hastings of Scarisbrick CBE, Chancellor, Regents University London, Lillian Kidane, Safe Hands Africa, as well as Moky Makura, Executive Director, Africa No Filter.

The Conference is supported by Delta Philanthropies, Ford Foundation and Mott Foundation. For more information about the APF 2020 Conference, please visit.

