HAPAwards 2020: Alara of Ilara Kingdom honored as African Celebrities bag Awards



Organizers of the 4th annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) recently honored the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo Telade IV with the ‘African Culture Award’. The virtual event which took place on www.hapawards.com with the theme – “I Am Because We Are One”, also recognized top African celebrities across the movie, comedy, music, and arts industry.

The 2020 edition was hosted by the duo of Michael Blackson and Zari Hassan with winners like Richard Mofe-Damijo for Best Actor in a Film (Africa); Rita Dominic for Best International Female Actress in a Film (Universal); Desmond Elliot clinched the trophy for Best Actor in an Independent Film (Africa); while Best Actress in a TV Series (Universal) went to Wema Sepetu; and Kate Henshaw won the Best Actress in a Film (Africa).

Other winners from Africa included Bimbo Manuel for Best Supporting Actor in a Film (Africa), from the movie ‘Fourth Republic’; Ramsey Iyoha for Best Digital Animation TV Series (Universal); Robert Peters got two awards for Best Director in a Film (Africa) and Voiceless which won Best Film (Africa). Popular internet sensation, Mufasa won the Social Media Influencer (Universal) award and Adonis Mavinga – Best Drama TV Mini-Series (Africa) to mention a few.

During an online chat with Adeola Odunowo, Producer, and African Representative of HAPAwards, he congratulated all the winners for their resilience and innovative spirit even as the world battles different economic challenges. Considering the effects of social distancing, our platform will continue to connect talents from diverse cultures with love because we are all one, Odunowo noted.

His Royal Majesty, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo saluted the event organizers for showcasing rich culture and tradition, as Africa remains the bedrock of civilization. He also used the opportunity to appreciate all black people for being their brother’s keeper while preaching love, harmony, and prosperity.

Furthermore, Monica Omorodion Swaida, a Business Executive of HAPAwards and Host of HAPA International Business Roundtable (IBRT), praised the awards for connecting Africans to new investment opportunities across the globe.

Omorodion, who also owns an Insurance Company based in the United States, facilitated the private investment session with Juliet Hagerman – an American entrepreneur with a special interest in growth in Africa. Some of the IBRT participants joined from different cities like Los Angeles, Johannesburg, Lagos, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Chicago, New York, Paris, Kenya, and the Congo.

Other honorees of the 2020 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards include NBA Superstar, Bismack Biyombo (Award for Philanthropy); African Showbiz Icon, Shawn Mkhize (Woman of the Year Award); Beverly Todd (Hollywood Icon Award); Congolese Artist, Koffi Olomide (Music Legendary Award) and Dr. Gershom Sikaala (Man of the Year Award).

Over the years, HAPAwards has also honored royalties like His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi- Ojaja II; the King of Swaziland, His Majesty, Ngwenyama King Mswati III; Former WBA Heavyweight Champion, Honorable Gerrie Coetzee; Reverend Mother Abimbola Ajayi and Todd Bridges along with other select Politicians, Dignitaries, Hollywood & African A-List Actors, Musicians, Comedians, and Activists.

Credit: Curve Communications

