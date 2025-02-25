Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB Launches Its Entertainment Hub in Lagos

The Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB (CEP) is thrilled to announce the official launch of the CEP Entertainment Hub in Lagos, a space designed to empower storytellers in film, TV, and the Creator Economy. Following the successful launch of the first hub in Nairobi in December 2024, this expansion further reinforces the program’s mission to foster gender-equitable storytelling and promote inclusive narratives across Africa.

As part of the Entertainment and Media Hubs Program, this hub aims to support storytellers in developing authentic, gender-equitable narratives representing diverse perspectives. Funded by the Gates Foundation and delivered in partnership with Africa No Filter, the program equips African storytellers with the skills to challenge harmful gender norms in media and society.

By providing tailored training, funding, and networking opportunities, the initiative fosters storytelling that breaks stereotypes, promotes inclusivity, and drives meaningful cultural and industry shifts. Ultimately, this work contributes to improved health and economic outcomes for adolescent girls and young women (AGYW).

The CEP Entertainment hub in Lagos features two fully equipped podcast studios, a media room with a filming area, an editing suite, and collaborative workspaces. The hub is part of four interconnected pillars of the program. The CEP Entertainment Hub in Lagos serves as the program’s physical anchor, offering storytellers essential facilities and fostering a vibrant community of creators who collaborate, network, and share knowledge.

Participants develop the skills needed to produce impactful content through workshops, masterclasses, and hands-on training by industry experts. Additionally, Africa No Filter provides grants to support innovative storytelling ideas that promote transformative and inclusive gender-equitable narratives.

Since its launch in August 2024, the program has advanced gender-equitable storytelling through virtual gender-equitable storytelling workshops attended by over 250 and a three-month Creator Economy Incubator in Nigeria and Kenya for 60 emerging social media content creators. In Nigeria, the Creator Economy Incubator has been co-developed with Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian TV host, filmmaker and media entrepreneur and features facilitators from the Joy.Inc.

Ojoma Ochai, Managing Director at CcHUB, commented: “We are excited to be able to invite all storytellers in Nigeria’s film, TV, and Creator Economy sectors to join our community and contribute to a future where storytelling empowers, inspires, and fosters inclusion. Membership offers immense benefits—access to premier facilities, funding opportunities, and connections with thought leaders and passionate storytellers.”

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter, added: “Creative hubs are vital to Africa’s storytelling

landscape. They provide the space and resources needed for creators to innovate, collaborate, and produce transformative narratives. The Lagos hub represents a critical step in building a more inclusive media industry.”

About Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB

The Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB is dedicated to enhancing job and wealth creation and opportunities for creative expression for Africans—particularly women and young people—through innovation and the application of technology in the African Creative Economy. By leveraging innovation and technology, CEP aims to transform the landscape of the African creative economy with a focus on research, community and ecosystem development, investment readiness, investment through our Syndicate, and the management of partner funds – Grants, Debt, Equity, Hybrid, and Investor Education and Advocacy.

Through our diverse programming and initiatives, we strive to build a thriving and sustainable creative economy across the continent. Visit their website for more information.

About Africa No Filter

Africa No Filter is an advocacy organization shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa through storytelling that reflects a dynamic continent of progress, innovation, and opportunity. Through community building, we partner with content creators, artists, journalists, and arts, culture, media, and advocacy organizations that care about how the world sees Africa and how Africa sees itself.

Our vision is a world where the prevailing narrative within and about Africa reflects a progressive and dynamic continent. Our mission is to connect and build the field of narrative change-makers in Africa, support storytellers and dissemination platforms to crowd in more progressive, nuanced storylines, and drive disruption campaigns that challenge harmful narratives.

Visit their website for more information.

