Dr Teal’s Nigeria Redefining Self-care and Wellness with Community

Dr Teal’s, the global brand renowned for its commitment to wellness, recently hosted its Soak in Love Galentine Brunch.

This exclusive event brought together a vibrant community of creators and Dr Teal’s Lovers for an immersive experience that highlighted how true love starts with Self-care for the body, mind, and soul.

This specially curated event, set in the beautiful city of Lagos, featured engaging activities such as:

Breathing exercises for mental relaxation

Visualization exercises

Hug therapy

Journaling

Fun music games

Sip and Paint, where guests expressed what love means to them through colors

The Soak in Love Galentine Brunch created an intimate space. Every guest left ready to recharge their body, mind, and spirit so they could soak in all that life has to offer with Dr. Teal’s.

As we navigate our fast-paced lives, moments of self-care become more important than ever. Dr Teal’s wants you to prioritize yourself as you enjoy creating your personal self-care routines, whether through warm baths infused with soothing Epsom salts & essential oils, milk baths, body washes, lotions, oils and scrubs, or simply taking a mindful moment for yourself each day.

Perfect Trust Beauty and Wellness distributes Authentic Dr Teal’s products as an Authorised Distributor Nationwide, in partnership with authorized dealers, Jumia, and the Official Community Shop on Instagram: @drtealsnigeriaofficial. Follow them for exclusive offers, deals, and rewards for shoppers.

Sponsored Content