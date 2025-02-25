Connect with us

Events Promotions

Dr Teal’s Nigeria Redefining Self-care and Wellness with Community

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

“The Presidency” Premieres with a Star-Studded Night at Alliance Française, Lagos

Events Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer & More Bring Style to the 2025 SAG Awards

Events Promotions

Dettol Cool Celebrates Fitness Culture With #OwnTheSweat Campaign and Nationwide Gym Pop-Ups

Events Inspired News Promotions

Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit Returns for Landmark 10th Edition

Events Promotions

Inside The Relish Love Experience: Where Food, Love, and Culture Collide

Events Promotions

The AWP Network Partners With Run Club Abuja to Tackle Period Poverty in Nigeria

Events

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Events Scoop

Cynthia Erivo Will Take Center Stage at Broadway’s Biggest Night as the 2025 Tony Awards Host

Events News Promotions

Super-Premium Gin Brand Inverroche Debuts in Nigeria with an Exclusive Dinner in Lagos

Events

Dr Teal’s Nigeria Redefining Self-care and Wellness with Community

Through its Soak in Love Galentine Brunch By Dr. Teal’s
Avatar photo

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Dr Teal’s, the global brand renowned for its commitment to wellness, recently hosted its Soak in Love Galentine Brunch. 

This exclusive event brought together a vibrant community of creators and Dr Teal’s Lovers for an immersive experience that highlighted how true love starts with Self-care for the body, mind, and soul.

This specially curated event, set in the beautiful city of Lagos, featured engaging activities such as:

  • Breathing exercises for mental relaxation
  • Visualization exercises
  • Hug therapy
  • Journaling
  • Fun music games
  • Sip and Paint, where guests expressed what love means to them through colors

The Soak in Love Galentine Brunch created an intimate space. Every guest left ready to recharge their body, mind, and spirit so they could soak in all that life has to offer with Dr. Teal’s.

As we navigate our fast-paced lives, moments of self-care become more important than ever. Dr Teal’s wants you to prioritize yourself as you enjoy creating your personal self-care routines, whether through warm baths infused with soothing Epsom salts & essential oils, milk baths, body washes, lotions, oils and scrubs, or simply taking a mindful moment for yourself each day.

Perfect Trust Beauty and Wellness distributes Authentic Dr Teal’s products as an Authorised Distributor Nationwide, in partnership with authorized dealers, Jumia, and the Official Community Shop on Instagram: @drtealsnigeriaofficial. Follow them for exclusive offers, deals, and rewards for shoppers.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php