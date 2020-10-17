Inspired #BNQuoteoftheDay Published 3 hours ago on October 17, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Arthur Ashe. Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayArthur Ashe Don't Miss #BNQuoteoftheDay BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay