Connect with us

Music

Burna Boy is documenting the Grief & Frustrations of "20:10:20" in this Song

Music

New Video: MzVee feat. Medikal - Hallelujah

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Poverty (Swahili Version Live Session)

Music

New Music: Young Paragon feat. Klefy - Hustle

Music

New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Chandler Moore & Oba - Olorun Agbaye (You Are Mighty)

Music

New Video: Cassper Nyovest feat. Zola 7 - Hlengiwe

Music

New Music: Duncan Mighty - Boma

Music

New Music: Orezi - We Don Tire

Music

New Video: R2bees feat. Sarkodie- Yawa

Music

Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" Album Is Out Now & the Perfect Start to the Weekend

Music

Burna Boy is documenting the Grief & Frustrations of “20:10:20” in this Song

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Afro-fusion star Burna Boy has released a new song born from a place of profound devastation: ”20:10:20”.

”20:10:20” is a track that talks about the recent uprising in Nigeria where, in a space of 12 days, hundreds of youth peacefully protested against police brutality by a special unit of the police force – SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad). On the 20th of October, 2020, these events culminated in the infamous “Lekki Massacre” where the military shot into the crowd of defenseless protesters sitting on the ground, singing the Nigerian national anthem.

Produced by The Elements, ”20:10:20” opens in a conversational style with a simple melody that is constant throughout the song. Unequivocally vocal, Burna Boy addresses the social and political injustices in lyrics that will resonate with many Nigerians: “Water runaway my eye! Nothing wey you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder.”

According to him, “The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings. May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest In peace to all the beautiful lives lost”.

Listen below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is the Infantilisation of the Nigerian Youth a Deliberate Move by the Government?

Rita Chidinma: How Mothers Can Contribute to Nation Building

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php