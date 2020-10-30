Burna Boy is documenting the Grief & Frustrations of “20:10:20” in this Song

Afro-fusion star Burna Boy has released a new song born from a place of profound devastation: ”20:10:20”.

”20:10:20” is a track that talks about the recent uprising in Nigeria where, in a space of 12 days, hundreds of youth peacefully protested against police brutality by a special unit of the police force – SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad). On the 20th of October, 2020, these events culminated in the infamous “Lekki Massacre” where the military shot into the crowd of defenseless protesters sitting on the ground, singing the Nigerian national anthem.

Produced by The Elements, ”20:10:20” opens in a conversational style with a simple melody that is constant throughout the song. Unequivocally vocal, Burna Boy addresses the social and political injustices in lyrics that will resonate with many Nigerians: “Water runaway my eye! Nothing wey you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder.”

According to him, “The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings. May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest In peace to all the beautiful lives lost”.