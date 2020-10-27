Connect with us

Craze Clown has a Lot to be Thankful for after Surviving a Car Crash

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Social media sensation Craze Clown in a thanksgiving mood has taken to his Instagram feed to reveal how he narrowly survived a car crash, with a dislocated wrist, neck and some bruises, but he’s most grateful for life.

A video from the aftermath of the car crash shows his totally shattered BMW car.

GOD!!!! 🙏🏾 you saved my life on wife’s birthday! will tell the story later! But for now just help me Thank GOD! 🙏🏾😢😫 #gratefulHeart

In another video post, he wrote:

My people I have no words people … I want to talk but only ‘THANK YOU JESUS’ keeps coming out of my mouth! Somebody died in this accident! I saw my life flash before my eyes! I already accepted my fate but GOD SAID NO!!! This song says EVERYTHING for me! THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🏾🙏🏾

PS: Thank you to everyone reaching, I’m okay just a dislocated wrist, neck and bruises but I’m ALIVE!

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

