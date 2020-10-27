Tyler Perry, Issa Rae & Michaela Coel named in THR’s List of “Hollywood’s 50 Most Powerful TV Showrunners of 2020”

Connect with us

Hollywood Reporter has yet again released its annual 50 most powerful showrunners in television list!

This year’s list spotlight 50 writers and producers with scripted series that aired original episodes between September 2019 and September 2020. According to Hollywood Reporter, this year’s list is based on the “relative to slates, deal size, ratings, value to platform and studio, cultural impact and awards.”

The list was led by people like Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Michaela Coel, and a host of others.

According to Hollywood Reporter:

If there’s a silver lining to this supremely bizarre year, it’s that the appetite for scripted programming endures. From such buzzy breakouts as Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You and Tony McNamara’s The Great to the offerings of prolific uber-creators Tyler Perry and Greg Berlanti, even a pandemic and the recent spate of un-renewals can’t slow the content race. And in its annual survey of TV’s most influential players — those in-demand writer-producers who kept the pipeline full with original episodes over the past 12 months.

Scroll below to see some of the writers that made the list:

Michaela Coel

Famous British Ghanaian actress, screenwriter, director, producer, and singer Michaela Coel makes this year’s Hollywood reporter Most Powerful TV Showrunners.  According to Hollywood Reporter, Michaela’s  I May Destroy You in June was phenomenal and also shows Coel’s transformation from an artist on the rise to the screenwriter of the moment. I May Destroy You is a British comedy-drama television series created, written, co-directed, and executive produced by Michaela Coel.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry, an amazing American actor, writer, producer, and director who has been outstanding over the years with his movies. Little wonder why he made this year’s list. Holywood Reporter justifies choosing Tyler Perry by stating the following:

Having opened his 330-acre Atlanta studio, almost single-handedly launching BET’s ambitious streaming platform (see: Assisted Living, Bruh, House of Payne, The Oval, Ruthless and Sistas ) and accepting the Emmys’ Governors Award all in the past year, Perry remains a singular Hollywood talent — a multihyphenate who knows how to multitask. His last OWN series, The Haves and Have Nots, reigns as a cable behemoth, as his output at ViacomCBS only looks to get bigger.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae, a multi-talented American actress, writer, and producer. Her first major work which was the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl was a magnificent piece of art that garnered global attention. Fast forward to her present work of art Insecure which got eight nominations and a first-time win for editing in the Emmy Awards. Well, it’s safe to say this is Issa’s year and the Hollywood Reporter made the right decision to include her in this year’s list.

Also on the list, Jordan Peele, Shonda Rhimes, Lena Waithe, Courtney Kemp, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Katori Hall, Misha Green, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling, and Lang Fisher, Ramy Youssef, and a host of others.

See the full list on www.hollywoodreporter.com

