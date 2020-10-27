EndSARS: Highlights of Today’s Sitting at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry

In light of the 5-point demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the cases of police brutality in Lagos State, sat for the first time today, with Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi as the youth rep.

The proceeding was aired on Arise TV and also streamed live on Twitter by @LagosSarsPanel.

Also observing and reporting live on Twitter from the sitting was tech Entrepreneur, Editi Effiong.

Check out the highlights below: