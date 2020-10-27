Connect with us

New Music: Gudxbwoy - Blessed

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

300 Gideon Music front man, Gudxbwoy, is finally back from his 4-year music break with this smashing new track titled “Blessed

The afro-gospel song was produced by Gudxbwoy himself.

Listen below:

Download 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Peters

    October 27, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    i love harrysong. He has improved on his craft so much and i feel so happy being his day one fan. Lovely EP

    Reply

