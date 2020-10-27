Music
Banky W’s New Song “Talk and Do” feat. 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje & Seun Kuti Is Right for these Times
In this new song, Banky W teams up with other A-list musicians, to inspire a culture of responsibility as it relates to the issues around the world. Challenging us to not just talk, but also back up those words with action where we can, and effect change in our little way. He said:
Just “talking” about our problems is not enough – we’ve got to try and do something about them. That’s what “Talk and Do” is all about… combining actions with our words, to try and be a part of the change we’d like to see in the world. If you’re already doing something… anything… to be a part of the solution, then hopefully this can be your soundtrack. And if you’re not… then hopefully this can be your inspiration.
The song features 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Seun Kuti, Brookstone, and LCGC, and was produced by MasterKraft.
Watch the video below