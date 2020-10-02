Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

The New Netflix Naija Docu-Series "Journey of an African Colony" takes us through Nigeria's History from Colonization

BN TV Movies & TV

That's So Touching! Watch #BBNaija's Dorathy Read Some of Your Nice & Curious Tweets | BNxBBNaija5

BN TV

You'll Love Tuke Morgan's Instrumental Rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem

BN TV Music

Rema's Live Performance for FIFA 21 World Premiere will surely have you Dancing

BN TV Movies & TV

Winners receive Mean Tweets Too! Watch #BBNaija's Laycon Read Some of Yours | BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV

She's Actually 22! Watch #BBNaija's Nengi Read Some Mean & Nice Tweets | BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML's Live Performance of "Party Scatter" at FIFA 21 World Premiere is Just As Awesome As Expected!

BN TV

Bobo & Sisi Yemmie share their take on the Top 5 Nigerian Soups

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chinneylove Eze's "Sally & Gray" Series is about a Married Couple finding Balance with their Different Personalities | Watch Episode 1

BN TV

Let Larry Sims Teach You How to Shave Your Head Perfectly Bald

BN TV

The New Netflix Naija Docu-Series “Journey of an African Colony” takes us through Nigeria’s History from Colonization

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A new documentary series “Journey of an African Colony“, produced and narrated by Olasupo Shasore, the former attorney general and commissioner for justice in Lagos State and a historian and writer is premiering on Netflix

The seven-part docu-series will take viewers on a journey of Nigeria’s history from colonization, its part in world history and its march to independence. The documentary is produced by Quramo Productions in association with Nemsia Films and is led by Executive Producer Gbemi Shasore, directed by BB Sasore, and produced by Funmbi Ogunbanwo.

Watch the trailer:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother
Advertisement
css.php