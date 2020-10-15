Lizzo made a Major Statement in Christian Siriano at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

American Superstar Lizzo, looked stunning at this year’s Billboard Music Awards whilst passing a powerful message at the same time.

The Singer won the Top Song Sales Artist award at yesterday’s show. Looking as flawless as always, Lizzo wore a one-shoulder statement Christian Siriano mini dress, covered in the word “Vote” ahead of the upcoming American election and she styled it with strappy black heels.

During her acceptance speech, she encouraged her fans to vote saying:

There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music or protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.

The custom gown she wore debuted during Christian Siriano’s Spring 20/21 show at New York Fashion Week.

