Nicki Minaj is Officially a Mum!

Nicki Minaj is a new mum.

The rap superstar welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The couple has yet to announce the news themselves or release any further details about the newborn.

She first revealed her pregnancy in a series of gloriously over-the-top, professional photos showing off her baby bump in July. The rapper captioned one photo “#Preggers” with a yellow heart. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she wrote under another post.