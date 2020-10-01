Connect with us

Scoop

Dimma Umeh, Jackie Aina & Lydia Forson Nominated for E! People's Choice Awards

Scoop Sweet Spot

See How Our #BBNaija Faves Celebrated Independence Day 🇳🇬

Scoop

Adesuwa Eworo Just Dropped the Cutest Photoshoot “WAZOBIA - Call to Unity”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji takes Us through Her Journey of Cultural Expectations & Self-Discovery on "Now With Natalie"

Music Scoop

Get Ready, Olamide is Giving Us More Music with "Carpe Diem" Album

Nollywood Scoop Style

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers is Now a Dad!

Nollywood Scoop

Alex Ekubo Surprises Mum with a New Car And Her Reaction is Priceless

Inspired Living News Scoop Sweet Spot

Happy 60th Independence Day BellaNaijarians!

Scoop

"He will always be Jack to us" - Chrissy Teigen & John Legend on their Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Scoop

Dimma Umeh, Jackie Aina & Lydia Forson Nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We are excited for Dimma Umeh who has been nominated for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, in the category of “African Social Star”.

The beauty influencer was nominated alongside Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, South African TikTok star Karl Kugelmann, South African singer Sho Madjozi, South African actress Thuso Mbedu, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Nigerian-American beauty YouTuber, Jackie Aina was also nominated in the Beauty Influencer category.

Voting starts today, October 1 and ends Friday, October 23 at 11:59 pm ET, so be sure to make your vote count.

We’re definitely rooting for all our African stars.

Take a look at the full list of 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards nominees here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php