Dimma Umeh, Jackie Aina & Lydia Forson Nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

We are excited for Dimma Umeh who has been nominated for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, in the category of “African Social Star”.

The beauty influencer was nominated alongside Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, South African TikTok star Karl Kugelmann, South African singer Sho Madjozi, South African actress Thuso Mbedu, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Nigerian-American beauty YouTuber, Jackie Aina was also nominated in the Beauty Influencer category.

Voting starts today, October 1 and ends Friday, October 23 at 11:59 pm ET, so be sure to make your vote count.

We’re definitely rooting for all our African stars.